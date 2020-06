Amenities

This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house is located right next to where New Kings Rd and MLK JR Parkway intersect in NorthWest Jacksonville. Newly painted exterior/interior with tile flooring throughout for easy manageability and ceiling fans to help stay cool in the hot months. Updated bathroom with new vanity and refinished tub. Kitchen has new fixtures and sliding glass doors that lead out into backyard. Laundry room with full size washer/dryer hookups. Pet Friendly! Call today!