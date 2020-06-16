All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2617 Ernest Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2617 Ernest Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2617 Ernest Street

2617 Ernest Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2617 Ernest Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large Two Bed Two Bath Home in the Historic Riverside King Street District - Spacious recently renovated two bedroom two bath home in the historic Riverside King Street District. Enjoy modern amenities with the charm and character of this bungalow home. The two story home has one bedroom and bath on the first floor and an entire master suite complete with an office space on the second floor. Some of the homes details include stainless steel appliances, brand new hot water heater and AC unit, custom circular wood staircase, recessed lighting, claw foot tub, built ins, speaker system in family room, storage and so much more. The home has two drive ways with a covered area for parking, a large garage with storage/work space and a large fenced in back yard. Lawn care is included in the rent.

(RLNE4565892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2617 Ernest Street have any available units?
2617 Ernest Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2617 Ernest Street have?
Some of 2617 Ernest Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2617 Ernest Street currently offering any rent specials?
2617 Ernest Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2617 Ernest Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2617 Ernest Street is pet friendly.
Does 2617 Ernest Street offer parking?
Yes, 2617 Ernest Street does offer parking.
Does 2617 Ernest Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2617 Ernest Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2617 Ernest Street have a pool?
No, 2617 Ernest Street does not have a pool.
Does 2617 Ernest Street have accessible units?
No, 2617 Ernest Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2617 Ernest Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2617 Ernest Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Canopy Creek
11291 Harts Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia