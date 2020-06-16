2617 Ernest Street

Amenities

Large Two Bed Two Bath Home in the Historic Riverside King Street District - Spacious recently renovated two bedroom two bath home in the historic Riverside King Street District. Enjoy modern amenities with the charm and character of this bungalow home. The two story home has one bedroom and bath on the first floor and an entire master suite complete with an office space on the second floor. Some of the homes details include stainless steel appliances, brand new hot water heater and AC unit, custom circular wood staircase, recessed lighting, claw foot tub, built ins, speaker system in family room, storage and so much more. The home has two drive ways with a covered area for parking, a large garage with storage/work space and a large fenced in back yard. Lawn care is included in the rent.



