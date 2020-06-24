All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2597 HALDUMAR TER.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2597 HALDUMAR TER
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:20 PM

2597 HALDUMAR TER

2597 Haldumar Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2597 Haldumar Terrace, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2597 HALDUMAR TER have any available units?
2597 HALDUMAR TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2597 HALDUMAR TER have?
Some of 2597 HALDUMAR TER's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2597 HALDUMAR TER currently offering any rent specials?
2597 HALDUMAR TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2597 HALDUMAR TER pet-friendly?
Yes, 2597 HALDUMAR TER is pet friendly.
Does 2597 HALDUMAR TER offer parking?
Yes, 2597 HALDUMAR TER offers parking.
Does 2597 HALDUMAR TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2597 HALDUMAR TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2597 HALDUMAR TER have a pool?
No, 2597 HALDUMAR TER does not have a pool.
Does 2597 HALDUMAR TER have accessible units?
No, 2597 HALDUMAR TER does not have accessible units.
Does 2597 HALDUMAR TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 2597 HALDUMAR TER does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia