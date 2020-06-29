All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2583 Park Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2583 Park Street
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:16 AM

2583 Park Street

2583 Park Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2583 Park Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Historic Riverside Renovated Duplex - A beautifully renovated 2nd floor duplex in the heart of Riverside! This home is steps from the Cummer Museum, Kanine Social, and Riverside Park. Laminate wood floors throughout, Living room with adjacent sitting room, spacious dinning open to the galley kitchen has clean white cabinets, stainless appliances, butcher block counters, farm sink and subway tile back splash. The bathroom includes a large shower with herringbone tile, 2 bedrooms with 2 closets. Utility/pantry with full size washer and dryer. A Must See!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5591970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2583 Park Street have any available units?
2583 Park Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2583 Park Street have?
Some of 2583 Park Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2583 Park Street currently offering any rent specials?
2583 Park Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2583 Park Street pet-friendly?
No, 2583 Park Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2583 Park Street offer parking?
No, 2583 Park Street does not offer parking.
Does 2583 Park Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2583 Park Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2583 Park Street have a pool?
No, 2583 Park Street does not have a pool.
Does 2583 Park Street have accessible units?
No, 2583 Park Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2583 Park Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2583 Park Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia