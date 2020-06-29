2583 Park Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Historic Riverside Renovated Duplex - A beautifully renovated 2nd floor duplex in the heart of Riverside! This home is steps from the Cummer Museum, Kanine Social, and Riverside Park. Laminate wood floors throughout, Living room with adjacent sitting room, spacious dinning open to the galley kitchen has clean white cabinets, stainless appliances, butcher block counters, farm sink and subway tile back splash. The bathroom includes a large shower with herringbone tile, 2 bedrooms with 2 closets. Utility/pantry with full size washer and dryer. A Must See!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5591970)