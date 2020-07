Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

**AVAILABLE NOW**Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Riverside for rent! Beautiful wood floors throughout. Built in book shelves in the living room. Spacious kitchen with washer/dryer connections. This home has a front porch that is screened in. Large fenced in backyard with shed. There is a carport for parking! This home is a must see. Pets are welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee.