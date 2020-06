Amenities

UPSTAIRS APARTMENT FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Park West, right @ Stockton, left @ Myra. One bedroom, one updated bath, living room, dining room, updated kitchen (R, R), hardwood floors, central heat and air, ceiling fans, washer/dryer, off street parking, PEST CONTROL INCLUDED IN RENT, approximately 800 square feet, security deposit $895, owner may allow a small pet with pet rent $20, outside smokers only, one year lease [AVlbpm BK] available now