2569 Club Terrace E

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely updated home close to downtown, shops of San Marco, and more. The home was completely renovated inside on a huge lot. Whether relaxing in the living area or on back patio, the house will be a great place to call home. Water and sewer is not included in the rent. If you have pets, $250.00 Non-Refundable pet fee for animals up to 50lbs and $300.00 for animals over 50 pounds. Utilities and yard maintenance are additional cost to the renters. The owner is currently working on renovating the property next door at this time.