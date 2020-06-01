All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2569 Club Terrace E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2569 Club Terrace E
Last updated May 28 2020 at 8:04 AM

2569 Club Terrace E

2569 Club Terrace · (305) 405-0615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
St. Nicholas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2569 Club Terrace, Jacksonville, FL 32207
St. Nicholas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely updated home close to downtown, shops of San Marco, and more. The home was completely renovated inside on a huge lot. Whether relaxing in the living area or on back patio, the house will be a great place to call home. Water and sewer is not included in the rent. If you have pets, $250.00 Non-Refundable pet fee for animals up to 50lbs and $300.00 for animals over 50 pounds. Utilities and yard maintenance are additional cost to the renters. The owner is currently working on renovating the property next door at this time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2569 Club Terrace E have any available units?
2569 Club Terrace E has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2569 Club Terrace E have?
Some of 2569 Club Terrace E's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2569 Club Terrace E currently offering any rent specials?
2569 Club Terrace E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2569 Club Terrace E pet-friendly?
Yes, 2569 Club Terrace E is pet friendly.
Does 2569 Club Terrace E offer parking?
No, 2569 Club Terrace E does not offer parking.
Does 2569 Club Terrace E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2569 Club Terrace E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2569 Club Terrace E have a pool?
No, 2569 Club Terrace E does not have a pool.
Does 2569 Club Terrace E have accessible units?
No, 2569 Club Terrace E does not have accessible units.
Does 2569 Club Terrace E have units with dishwashers?
No, 2569 Club Terrace E does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2569 Club Terrace E?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity