2569 Club Terrace E

Amenities
Completely updated home close to downtown, shops of San Marco, and more. The home was completely renovated inside on a huge lot. Whether relaxing in the living area or on back patio, the house will be a great place to call home. Water and sewer is not included in the rent. If you have pets, $250.00 Non-Refundable pet fee for animals up to 50lbs and $300.00 for animals over 50 pounds. Utilities and yard maintenance are additional cost to the renters. The owner is currently working on renovating the property next door at this time.