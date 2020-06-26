256 W 54th St

Amenities
Northside - 3/2 House - This renovated large 3/2 rent features a large living room separate dining room. It has a nice fully furnished kitchen with all appliances, a big master bedroom with two closets one is a walk in and all ceramic tiles floor with carpet in the bedrooms. This home also has a fenced back yard, central HVAC and washer and dryer included!! 0422 (this home will be vacant 6/20/19)
Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. Lease Preparation Fee of $40 is required, with Reservation Fee, in order to reserve property.
95 N, R on Golfair, stay right to go onto Brentwood, R on W 41st, L on Pearl
(RLNE4916414)