Jacksonville, FL
256 W 54th St
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

256 W 54th St

256 West 54th Street · No Longer Available
Location

256 West 54th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Tallulah-North Shore

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Northside - 3/2 House - This renovated large 3/2 rent features a large living room separate dining room. It has a nice fully furnished kitchen with all appliances, a big master bedroom with two closets one is a walk in and all ceramic tiles floor with carpet in the bedrooms. This home also has a fenced back yard, central HVAC and washer and dryer included!! 0422 (this home will be vacant 6/20/19)

Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. Lease Preparation Fee of $40 is required, with Reservation Fee, in order to reserve property.

95 N, R on Golfair, stay right to go onto Brentwood, R on W 41st, L on Pearl

(RLNE4916414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 256 W 54th St have any available units?
256 W 54th St doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 256 W 54th St have?
Some of 256 W 54th St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 256 W 54th St currently offering any rent specials?
256 W 54th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 256 W 54th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 256 W 54th St is pet friendly.
Does 256 W 54th St offer parking?
No, 256 W 54th St does not offer parking.
Does 256 W 54th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 256 W 54th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 256 W 54th St have a pool?
No, 256 W 54th St does not have a pool.
Does 256 W 54th St have accessible units?
No, 256 W 54th St does not have accessible units.
Does 256 W 54th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 256 W 54th St does not have units with dishwashers.
