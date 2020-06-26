256 W 54th St

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning furnished carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Northside - 3/2 House - This renovated large 3/2 rent features a large living room separate dining room. It has a nice fully furnished kitchen with all appliances, a big master bedroom with two closets one is a walk in and all ceramic tiles floor with carpet in the bedrooms. This home also has a fenced back yard, central HVAC and washer and dryer included!! 0422 (this home will be vacant 6/20/19)



Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. Lease Preparation Fee of $40 is required, with Reservation Fee, in order to reserve property.



95 N, R on Golfair, stay right to go onto Brentwood, R on W 41st, L on Pearl



(RLNE4916414)