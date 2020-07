Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated microwave carpet range

Pine B - Property Id: 245063



Fully upgraded, beautiful finishes, excellent 2bed/1bath house.

No Pets allowed. No smoking.

This is an in law suite in a house with a separate section that is rented to another tenant.

Good Credit and Rental History necessary.

Laundry Room with washer and dryer.

Tenant pays for utilities.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2526-pine-summit-dr-e-jacksonville-fl-unit-b/245063

