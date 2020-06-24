2525 Melson

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Fresh and clean this spacious 3 bedroom/ 1.5 bath has a large fenced in back yard. Nice floorplan with large center kitchen, laundry room and porch.



Security deposit is based on credit, background, employment and rental verifications.



Be prepared to submit last three pay stubs and fill out rental verification form.



Accepting HUD tenants.



Additional fees apply:



Application fee - $50 per adult



Renters insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in date.



Call now to schedule a tour or view our other available properties and application at our website www.DTBPropertyManagement.com