All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2525 Melson.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2525 Melson
Last updated August 12 2019 at 5:28 PM

2525 Melson

2525 Melson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2525 Melson Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Allendale

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Fresh and clean this spacious 3 bedroom/ 1.5 bath has a large fenced in back yard. Nice floorplan with large center kitchen, laundry room and porch.

Security deposit is based on credit, background, employment and rental verifications.

Be prepared to submit last three pay stubs and fill out rental verification form.

Accepting HUD tenants.

Additional fees apply:

Application fee - $50 per adult

Renters insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in date.

Call now to schedule a tour or view our other available properties and application at our website www.DTBPropertyManagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2525 Melson have any available units?
2525 Melson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2525 Melson have?
Some of 2525 Melson's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2525 Melson currently offering any rent specials?
2525 Melson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2525 Melson pet-friendly?
No, 2525 Melson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2525 Melson offer parking?
Yes, 2525 Melson offers parking.
Does 2525 Melson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2525 Melson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2525 Melson have a pool?
No, 2525 Melson does not have a pool.
Does 2525 Melson have accessible units?
No, 2525 Melson does not have accessible units.
Does 2525 Melson have units with dishwashers?
No, 2525 Melson does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia