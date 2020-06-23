All apartments in Jacksonville
2521 Lantana Ave
Last updated September 1 2019 at 4:25 PM

2521 Lantana Ave

2521 Lantana Avenue · No Longer Available
Jacksonville
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location

2521 Lantana Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Edgewood Manor

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/70406f90f3 ---- Please Click on the 360 3D Virtual Tour! Newly Renovate 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath in Magnolia Gardens off Edgewood Ave. This rental features laundry hook up inside, new floors, upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances. Separate dining and living area. Fenced back yard. The owner is putting a new stove and A/C system. Professionally Managed by One Realty Property Management If you wish to schedule a tour please visit our website at onerealtypm.com and click on Search Homes, the drop menu will give you the choice of Rental Requirement and Listings. Please be sure to read the Rental Requirements carefully before scheduling a showing or applying. All application fees are nonrefundable. We do not process incomplete applications, unpaid applications or if all persons 18 have not applied. If you have any questions please contact at onerealtypm@gmail.com or call our office at 904-683-7366.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2521 Lantana Ave have any available units?
2521 Lantana Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2521 Lantana Ave have?
Some of 2521 Lantana Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2521 Lantana Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2521 Lantana Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2521 Lantana Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2521 Lantana Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2521 Lantana Ave offer parking?
No, 2521 Lantana Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2521 Lantana Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2521 Lantana Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2521 Lantana Ave have a pool?
No, 2521 Lantana Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2521 Lantana Ave have accessible units?
No, 2521 Lantana Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2521 Lantana Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2521 Lantana Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
