2521 Lantana Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan courtyard

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/70406f90f3 ---- Please Click on the 360 3D Virtual Tour! Newly Renovate 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath in Magnolia Gardens off Edgewood Ave. This rental features laundry hook up inside, new floors, upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances. Separate dining and living area. Fenced back yard. The owner is putting a new stove and A/C system. Professionally Managed by One Realty Property Management If you wish to schedule a tour please visit our website at onerealtypm.com and click on Search Homes, the drop menu will give you the choice of Rental Requirement and Listings. Please be sure to read the Rental Requirements carefully before scheduling a showing or applying. All application fees are nonrefundable. We do not process incomplete applications, unpaid applications or if all persons 18 have not applied. If you have any questions please contact at onerealtypm@gmail.com or call our office at 904-683-7366.