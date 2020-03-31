Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2518 America's Cup Ct.
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2518 America's Cup Ct.
2518 Americas Cup Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
North Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2518 Americas Cup Court, Jacksonville, FL 32233
North Beach
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Totally Renovated Home - Lovely newly renovated 2 story home near the Mayport Naval Base. Wood floors, new carpeting, great fenced backyard. Close to shopping and beaches. Must see home....
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4687662)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2518 America's Cup Ct. have any available units?
2518 America's Cup Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2518 America's Cup Ct. have?
Some of 2518 America's Cup Ct.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2518 America's Cup Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
2518 America's Cup Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2518 America's Cup Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2518 America's Cup Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 2518 America's Cup Ct. offer parking?
No, 2518 America's Cup Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 2518 America's Cup Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2518 America's Cup Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2518 America's Cup Ct. have a pool?
No, 2518 America's Cup Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 2518 America's Cup Ct. have accessible units?
No, 2518 America's Cup Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 2518 America's Cup Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2518 America's Cup Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
