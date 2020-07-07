248 Southern Rose Dr.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/56963310ad ---- This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is in a quiet neighborhood on a cul-de-sac. Spacious family room opens to a breakfast nook and large modern kitchen with an island. Granite countertops are a dream to work on in the fully-equipped kitchen. The master bedroom suite features a separate tub and walk-in shower. Three additional bedrooms are located on the east side of the house with built-in desk in the hallway. From the family room, French doors open to the covered back patio and the verdant back yard. Two car garage and interior laundry room with utility sink. Renters insurance REQUIRED. Application Fee: $50 per person Lease Admin Fee: $95 Covered Patio Located On Cul De Sac Split Bedrooms Two Car Garage