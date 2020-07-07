All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 248 Southern Rose Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
248 Southern Rose Dr.
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

248 Southern Rose Dr.

248 Southern Rose Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
East Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

248 Southern Rose Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/56963310ad ---- This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is in a quiet neighborhood on a cul-de-sac. Spacious family room opens to a breakfast nook and large modern kitchen with an island. Granite countertops are a dream to work on in the fully-equipped kitchen. The master bedroom suite features a separate tub and walk-in shower. Three additional bedrooms are located on the east side of the house with built-in desk in the hallway. From the family room, French doors open to the covered back patio and the verdant back yard. Two car garage and interior laundry room with utility sink. Renters insurance REQUIRED. Application Fee: $50 per person Lease Admin Fee: $95 Covered Patio Located On Cul De Sac Split Bedrooms Two Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 248 Southern Rose Dr. have any available units?
248 Southern Rose Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 248 Southern Rose Dr. have?
Some of 248 Southern Rose Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 248 Southern Rose Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
248 Southern Rose Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 248 Southern Rose Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 248 Southern Rose Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 248 Southern Rose Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 248 Southern Rose Dr. offers parking.
Does 248 Southern Rose Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 248 Southern Rose Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 248 Southern Rose Dr. have a pool?
No, 248 Southern Rose Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 248 Southern Rose Dr. have accessible units?
No, 248 Southern Rose Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 248 Southern Rose Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 248 Southern Rose Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia