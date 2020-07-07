All apartments in Jacksonville
2466 CANEY OAKS DR E
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2466 CANEY OAKS DR E

2466 Caney Oaks Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2466 Caney Oaks Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Oceanway

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Want to live in a quiet and serene neighborhood? Then this 5 bed 3 bath 2-story home would be perfect for your family to decorate over 2693 worth of space. A LARGE bonus room upstairs all set up as a home theater to enjoy family night. The gourmet kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a breakfast bar, and an eat-in-kitchenette area. Tile flooring thru-out the home, wall-to-wall carpet in the bedrooms and a fireplace in the living room. 3-car garage, a screened in porch and a fully fenced backyard that backs up to a wooded area. MOVE IN DATE IS JANUARY 8, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2466 CANEY OAKS DR E have any available units?
2466 CANEY OAKS DR E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2466 CANEY OAKS DR E have?
Some of 2466 CANEY OAKS DR E's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2466 CANEY OAKS DR E currently offering any rent specials?
2466 CANEY OAKS DR E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2466 CANEY OAKS DR E pet-friendly?
No, 2466 CANEY OAKS DR E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2466 CANEY OAKS DR E offer parking?
Yes, 2466 CANEY OAKS DR E offers parking.
Does 2466 CANEY OAKS DR E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2466 CANEY OAKS DR E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2466 CANEY OAKS DR E have a pool?
Yes, 2466 CANEY OAKS DR E has a pool.
Does 2466 CANEY OAKS DR E have accessible units?
No, 2466 CANEY OAKS DR E does not have accessible units.
Does 2466 CANEY OAKS DR E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2466 CANEY OAKS DR E has units with dishwashers.

