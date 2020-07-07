2466 CANEY OAKS DR E

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Want to live in a quiet and serene neighborhood? Then this 5 bed 3 bath 2-story home would be perfect for your family to decorate over 2693 worth of space. A LARGE bonus room upstairs all set up as a home theater to enjoy family night. The gourmet kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a breakfast bar, and an eat-in-kitchenette area. Tile flooring thru-out the home, wall-to-wall carpet in the bedrooms and a fireplace in the living room. 3-car garage, a screened in porch and a fully fenced backyard that backs up to a wooded area. MOVE IN DATE IS JANUARY 8, 2019.