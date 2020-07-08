All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:35 PM

2462 COACHMAN LAKES DR

2462 Coachman Lakes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2462 Coachman Lakes Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
GOURGEOUS HOME,Custom laid mosaic tile entry welcomes you into the light and bright foyer. Brazilian Hickory laminate floors give this home a warm and welcoming feel throughout the living areas. Oversized neutral tile floors adorn the kitchen and baths. There are plenty of entertainment options with the spacious and open to family room kitchen, with enough room for a breakfast table. Updated kitchen in pristine condition features maple cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances, to include a French-door bottom mount freezer refrigerator.Bath vanities are Granite.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2462 COACHMAN LAKES DR have any available units?
2462 COACHMAN LAKES DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2462 COACHMAN LAKES DR have?
Some of 2462 COACHMAN LAKES DR's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2462 COACHMAN LAKES DR currently offering any rent specials?
2462 COACHMAN LAKES DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2462 COACHMAN LAKES DR pet-friendly?
No, 2462 COACHMAN LAKES DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2462 COACHMAN LAKES DR offer parking?
No, 2462 COACHMAN LAKES DR does not offer parking.
Does 2462 COACHMAN LAKES DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2462 COACHMAN LAKES DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2462 COACHMAN LAKES DR have a pool?
No, 2462 COACHMAN LAKES DR does not have a pool.
Does 2462 COACHMAN LAKES DR have accessible units?
No, 2462 COACHMAN LAKES DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2462 COACHMAN LAKES DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2462 COACHMAN LAKES DR does not have units with dishwashers.

