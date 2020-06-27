All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2436 Warfield Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2436 Warfield Avenue
Last updated August 26 2019 at 5:05 PM

2436 Warfield Avenue

2436 Warfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2436 Warfield Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy this 3 Bedroom home in a well established neighborhood. Home is spacious with updated kitchen, modern appliances and craftsman style cabinetry give this home an upscale feel. Family Room offer as a focal point, diagonal paneling. Ceiling Fans, and High Efficiency Dual Flush Toilet. Convenient to I-295 and major highways that can give you quick and convenient access to downtown, the beaches and more! RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED - PETS ACCEPTED...Schedule a self tour and apply on-line at www.goalproperties.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2436 Warfield Avenue have any available units?
2436 Warfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2436 Warfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2436 Warfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2436 Warfield Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2436 Warfield Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2436 Warfield Avenue offer parking?
No, 2436 Warfield Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2436 Warfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2436 Warfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2436 Warfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 2436 Warfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2436 Warfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2436 Warfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2436 Warfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2436 Warfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2436 Warfield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2436 Warfield Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia