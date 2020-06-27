All apartments in Jacksonville
2436 Coleman Road 2

2436 Coleman Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2436 Coleman Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Robinson

Amenities

Affordable living at its best! This home is ready for you to call it home! Centrally located in the heart of Jacksonville near shopping, public transportation and major highways. Schedule your showing today.**Application can be made online, First Month and security deposit to move in
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2436 Coleman Road 2 have any available units?
2436 Coleman Road 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2436 Coleman Road 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2436 Coleman Road 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2436 Coleman Road 2 pet-friendly?
No, 2436 Coleman Road 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2436 Coleman Road 2 offer parking?
No, 2436 Coleman Road 2 does not offer parking.
Does 2436 Coleman Road 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2436 Coleman Road 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2436 Coleman Road 2 have a pool?
No, 2436 Coleman Road 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2436 Coleman Road 2 have accessible units?
No, 2436 Coleman Road 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2436 Coleman Road 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2436 Coleman Road 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2436 Coleman Road 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2436 Coleman Road 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
