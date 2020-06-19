All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 27 2019 at 9:34 AM

2413 CEDAR TRACE DR W

2413 Cedar Trace Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

2413 Cedar Trace Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

granite counters
pool
bbq/grill
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful 4/2 brick home on Corner Lot. Nice split floor plan with Plenty of Natural Light. the home features a gourmet kitchen with 42inch cherry cabinets, granite and center island. Large separate formal living area and separate dining and family room. Completely tiled throughout entire home. custom showers in both bathrooms. Huge screened in lanai great for grilling and relaxing in completely fenced in yard. Corner lot in great community with community pool close to JTB, 295 and beaches. Only qualified applicants and no pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2413 CEDAR TRACE DR W have any available units?
2413 CEDAR TRACE DR W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2413 CEDAR TRACE DR W have?
Some of 2413 CEDAR TRACE DR W's amenities include granite counters, pool, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2413 CEDAR TRACE DR W currently offering any rent specials?
2413 CEDAR TRACE DR W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2413 CEDAR TRACE DR W pet-friendly?
No, 2413 CEDAR TRACE DR W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2413 CEDAR TRACE DR W offer parking?
No, 2413 CEDAR TRACE DR W does not offer parking.
Does 2413 CEDAR TRACE DR W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2413 CEDAR TRACE DR W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2413 CEDAR TRACE DR W have a pool?
Yes, 2413 CEDAR TRACE DR W has a pool.
Does 2413 CEDAR TRACE DR W have accessible units?
No, 2413 CEDAR TRACE DR W does not have accessible units.
Does 2413 CEDAR TRACE DR W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2413 CEDAR TRACE DR W does not have units with dishwashers.
