2405 CANEY WOOD CT S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 1:36 PM

2405 CANEY WOOD CT S

2405 Caney Wood Ct S · No Longer Available
Location

2405 Caney Wood Ct S, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Oceanway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Super nice, Large three-bedroom, two bath, with office is now available in Caney Branch Plantation. Tile in all the common areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Open floor plan to design your custom space. Stainless appliances in the kitchen with granite counter tops and bar. The large owner's suite is big enough for a king suite and boasts a large owners bath with separate tub and shower. Two nice sized guest rooms with guest bath and an office/media room nestled in between. This home features a Three Car Garage; and a Big Bonus, it has Solar Panels to offset the utility bills! Home includes Washer & Dryer(as-is). Caney Branch Plantation amenities include a pool and playground. Close to River City Marketplace for your dining and shopping. Pets are on approval (250/Pet fee).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2405 CANEY WOOD CT S have any available units?
2405 CANEY WOOD CT S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2405 CANEY WOOD CT S have?
Some of 2405 CANEY WOOD CT S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2405 CANEY WOOD CT S currently offering any rent specials?
2405 CANEY WOOD CT S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 CANEY WOOD CT S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2405 CANEY WOOD CT S is pet friendly.
Does 2405 CANEY WOOD CT S offer parking?
Yes, 2405 CANEY WOOD CT S offers parking.
Does 2405 CANEY WOOD CT S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2405 CANEY WOOD CT S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 CANEY WOOD CT S have a pool?
Yes, 2405 CANEY WOOD CT S has a pool.
Does 2405 CANEY WOOD CT S have accessible units?
No, 2405 CANEY WOOD CT S does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 CANEY WOOD CT S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2405 CANEY WOOD CT S has units with dishwashers.
