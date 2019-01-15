2405 CANEY WOOD CT S

Amenities

Super nice, Large three-bedroom, two bath, with office is now available in Caney Branch Plantation. Tile in all the common areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Open floor plan to design your custom space. Stainless appliances in the kitchen with granite counter tops and bar. The large owner's suite is big enough for a king suite and boasts a large owners bath with separate tub and shower. Two nice sized guest rooms with guest bath and an office/media room nestled in between. This home features a Three Car Garage; and a Big Bonus, it has Solar Panels to offset the utility bills! Home includes Washer & Dryer(as-is). Caney Branch Plantation amenities include a pool and playground. Close to River City Marketplace for your dining and shopping. Pets are on approval (250/Pet fee).