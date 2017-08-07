All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

2390 E Ironstone Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss out on all this unique 3 bedroom, 2 bath town-home has to offer! Freshly painted, sky-lights and vaulted ceilings in main living/dining combo adjacent to breakfast bar gives a bright and airy feel. Large sliding glass door opens up to your screened in patio, great for gatherings. You'll love the convenience of ALL tile floors throughout. Front bedroom has tons of natural light with bay window. Master bedroom has walk in closet and attached full bath! One car garage, washer/dryer hook ups, driveway for parking and a fully fenced in yard. Conveniently located near I-295, shopping, restaurants and schools! No pets considered. Resident benefit Package: $12.50/mo. Renter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2390 Ironstone Dr E have any available units?
2390 Ironstone Dr E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2390 Ironstone Dr E have?
Some of 2390 Ironstone Dr E's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2390 Ironstone Dr E currently offering any rent specials?
2390 Ironstone Dr E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2390 Ironstone Dr E pet-friendly?
No, 2390 Ironstone Dr E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2390 Ironstone Dr E offer parking?
Yes, 2390 Ironstone Dr E offers parking.
Does 2390 Ironstone Dr E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2390 Ironstone Dr E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2390 Ironstone Dr E have a pool?
No, 2390 Ironstone Dr E does not have a pool.
Does 2390 Ironstone Dr E have accessible units?
No, 2390 Ironstone Dr E does not have accessible units.
Does 2390 Ironstone Dr E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2390 Ironstone Dr E has units with dishwashers.

