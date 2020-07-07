2386 SUNSET BLUFF DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool

Enjoy maintenance-free living in this well-kept 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome, and worry about landscaping no more!! With 9' ceilings, a private back patio, PLUS a second story loft, AND washer/dryer included, this townhome won't be available for long.Conveniently located off Southside Blvd near all your favorite shopping, dining and entertainment--yet quietly nestled 1/4 mile off of the highway--this tranquil little neighborhood lets you enjoy all the extra amenities you love, including a clubhouse with a pool AND a playground for the little ones.Don't miss out on all the great things this little place has to offer!$35 Application Fee per Adult. Must Pass Background/Credit Check and provide Income Verification. Security Deposit $1,395. 12 Month Lease