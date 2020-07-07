All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2386 SUNSET BLUFF DR

2386 Sunset Bluff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2386 Sunset Bluff Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Holiday Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
Enjoy maintenance-free living in this well-kept 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome, and worry about landscaping no more!! With 9' ceilings, a private back patio, PLUS a second story loft, AND washer/dryer included, this townhome won't be available for long.Conveniently located off Southside Blvd near all your favorite shopping, dining and entertainment--yet quietly nestled 1/4 mile off of the highway--this tranquil little neighborhood lets you enjoy all the extra amenities you love, including a clubhouse with a pool AND a playground for the little ones.Don't miss out on all the great things this little place has to offer!$35 Application Fee per Adult. Must Pass Background/Credit Check and provide Income Verification. Security Deposit $1,395. 12 Month Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2386 SUNSET BLUFF DR have any available units?
2386 SUNSET BLUFF DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2386 SUNSET BLUFF DR have?
Some of 2386 SUNSET BLUFF DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2386 SUNSET BLUFF DR currently offering any rent specials?
2386 SUNSET BLUFF DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2386 SUNSET BLUFF DR pet-friendly?
No, 2386 SUNSET BLUFF DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2386 SUNSET BLUFF DR offer parking?
Yes, 2386 SUNSET BLUFF DR offers parking.
Does 2386 SUNSET BLUFF DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2386 SUNSET BLUFF DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2386 SUNSET BLUFF DR have a pool?
Yes, 2386 SUNSET BLUFF DR has a pool.
Does 2386 SUNSET BLUFF DR have accessible units?
No, 2386 SUNSET BLUFF DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2386 SUNSET BLUFF DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2386 SUNSET BLUFF DR has units with dishwashers.

