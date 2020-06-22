2383 BETSY DR

Amenities
This recently remodeled home is conveniently located on the Westside of Jacksonville.It is 4 Bedrooms with 2 Bathroom. Nice black kitchen appliances includedThere are new tile floors and wall-to-wall carpeting in the bedrooms.Most of the kitchen cabinets, bathroom basins and commodes were new with the remodeling.Very large living /dining room area.Nice carport and you can enter house without getting wet when it is raining.Fenced l backyard.Large storage closet on back of house.All details must be verified. Thanks for looking.