2369 SUNSET BLUFF DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This beautiful home is located in the community of Villages of Summer Lakes. Features include two large master bedroom suites with walk in closets and full baths, large living/dining room, a fully upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and walk in pantry. This home has a bedroom level laundry room with full size washer and dryer as courtesy items, and an over-sized one car garage. This community is conveniently located less than 15 minutes from St. Johns Town Center, University of North Florida (UNF), and St. Vincent's hospital.