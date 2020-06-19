All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2369 SUNSET BLUFF DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2369 SUNSET BLUFF DR
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:05 AM

2369 SUNSET BLUFF DR

2369 Sunset Bluff Drive · (904) 677-6777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Holiday Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2369 Sunset Bluff Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Holiday Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1439 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beautiful home is located in the community of Villages of Summer Lakes. Features include two large master bedroom suites with walk in closets and full baths, large living/dining room, a fully upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and walk in pantry. This home has a bedroom level laundry room with full size washer and dryer as courtesy items, and an over-sized one car garage. This community is conveniently located less than 15 minutes from St. Johns Town Center, University of North Florida (UNF), and St. Vincent's hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2369 SUNSET BLUFF DR have any available units?
2369 SUNSET BLUFF DR has a unit available for $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2369 SUNSET BLUFF DR have?
Some of 2369 SUNSET BLUFF DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2369 SUNSET BLUFF DR currently offering any rent specials?
2369 SUNSET BLUFF DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2369 SUNSET BLUFF DR pet-friendly?
No, 2369 SUNSET BLUFF DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2369 SUNSET BLUFF DR offer parking?
Yes, 2369 SUNSET BLUFF DR does offer parking.
Does 2369 SUNSET BLUFF DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2369 SUNSET BLUFF DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2369 SUNSET BLUFF DR have a pool?
No, 2369 SUNSET BLUFF DR does not have a pool.
Does 2369 SUNSET BLUFF DR have accessible units?
No, 2369 SUNSET BLUFF DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2369 SUNSET BLUFF DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2369 SUNSET BLUFF DR has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2369 SUNSET BLUFF DR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity