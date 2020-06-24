2360 Forbes Street

Amenities

HUGE Upstairs 2/2 Apartment in the Heart of Riverside with Private Front Porch + BONUS ROOM!!! - This LOVELY 1,500 sq ft apartment offers hardwood floors throughout, fresh interior paint, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, stack-able washer and dryer, walk in closets,ample natural lighting, huge dining room, large living room & SPACIOUS front porch with ceiling fans! Bonus room is located just off of the living room, overlooks front porch, and is perfect for a home office or nursery. Master bedroom offers gigantic dreamy walk in custom closet! BOTH bathrooms have updated vanities, newer light fixtures and tiled showers. Walk to all Riverside has to offer right from your front door! Off street parking available behind property.



CALL OR TEXT MICHELLE FOR A TOUR! 904-234-9696



Sorry, no pets allowed.



$1475 + $10 admin= $1485 monthly



$1475 Security Deposit



Michelle Sherrill

904-234-9696

Realtor



CenterBeam Real Estate

577 College Street

Jacksonville, Florida 32204

www.centerbeamrealestate.com

904-701-3276



(RLNE4827155)