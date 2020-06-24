All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

2360 Forbes Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
HUGE Upstairs 2/2 Apartment in the Heart of Riverside with Private Front Porch + BONUS ROOM!!! - This LOVELY 1,500 sq ft apartment offers hardwood floors throughout, fresh interior paint, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, stack-able washer and dryer, walk in closets,ample natural lighting, huge dining room, large living room & SPACIOUS front porch with ceiling fans! Bonus room is located just off of the living room, overlooks front porch, and is perfect for a home office or nursery. Master bedroom offers gigantic dreamy walk in custom closet! BOTH bathrooms have updated vanities, newer light fixtures and tiled showers. Walk to all Riverside has to offer right from your front door! Off street parking available behind property.

CALL OR TEXT MICHELLE FOR A TOUR! 904-234-9696

Sorry, no pets allowed.

$1475 + $10 admin= $1485 monthly

$1475 Security Deposit

Michelle Sherrill
904-234-9696
Realtor

CenterBeam Real Estate
577 College Street
Jacksonville, Florida 32204
www.centerbeamrealestate.com
904-701-3276

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4827155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2360 Forbes Street have any available units?
2360 Forbes Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2360 Forbes Street have?
Some of 2360 Forbes Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2360 Forbes Street currently offering any rent specials?
2360 Forbes Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2360 Forbes Street pet-friendly?
No, 2360 Forbes Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2360 Forbes Street offer parking?
No, 2360 Forbes Street does not offer parking.
Does 2360 Forbes Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2360 Forbes Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2360 Forbes Street have a pool?
No, 2360 Forbes Street does not have a pool.
Does 2360 Forbes Street have accessible units?
No, 2360 Forbes Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2360 Forbes Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2360 Forbes Street does not have units with dishwashers.
