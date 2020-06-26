Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2357 Myra Street - B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2357 Myra Street - B
Last updated June 5 2019 at 7:24 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2357 Myra Street - B
2357 Myra Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2357 Myra Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great Riverside efficiency apartment with 241 square feet. This unit has an updated kitchen and a huge updated bathroom. The living/bedroom combo is separated from the kitchen and bath.
Awesome location that is close to dining, shopping and I-10. Walk to the shops!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2357 Myra Street - B have any available units?
2357 Myra Street - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2357 Myra Street - B have?
Some of 2357 Myra Street - B's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2357 Myra Street - B currently offering any rent specials?
2357 Myra Street - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2357 Myra Street - B pet-friendly?
No, 2357 Myra Street - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2357 Myra Street - B offer parking?
No, 2357 Myra Street - B does not offer parking.
Does 2357 Myra Street - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2357 Myra Street - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2357 Myra Street - B have a pool?
No, 2357 Myra Street - B does not have a pool.
Does 2357 Myra Street - B have accessible units?
No, 2357 Myra Street - B does not have accessible units.
Does 2357 Myra Street - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2357 Myra Street - B does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia