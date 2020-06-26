All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2357 Myra Street - B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2357 Myra Street - B
Last updated June 5 2019 at 7:24 AM

2357 Myra Street - B

2357 Myra Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2357 Myra Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great Riverside efficiency apartment with 241 square feet. This unit has an updated kitchen and a huge updated bathroom. The living/bedroom combo is separated from the kitchen and bath.

Awesome location that is close to dining, shopping and I-10. Walk to the shops!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2357 Myra Street - B have any available units?
2357 Myra Street - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2357 Myra Street - B have?
Some of 2357 Myra Street - B's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2357 Myra Street - B currently offering any rent specials?
2357 Myra Street - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2357 Myra Street - B pet-friendly?
No, 2357 Myra Street - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2357 Myra Street - B offer parking?
No, 2357 Myra Street - B does not offer parking.
Does 2357 Myra Street - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2357 Myra Street - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2357 Myra Street - B have a pool?
No, 2357 Myra Street - B does not have a pool.
Does 2357 Myra Street - B have accessible units?
No, 2357 Myra Street - B does not have accessible units.
Does 2357 Myra Street - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2357 Myra Street - B does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia