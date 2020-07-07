2356 Sharon Lake Dr

Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3f3da9c08c ---- Come see this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home! Features tile and carpet floors, cozy stone fireplace, tile counter tops and back splash, 1 car garage and much more!Pet friendly with approval & non-refundable fee. Apply online today. 50% OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT IF FULL DEPOSIT RECEIVED BY 8/16!!! *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.