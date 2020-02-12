All apartments in Jacksonville
2340 Red Moon Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

2340 Red Moon Dr

2340 Red Moon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2340 Red Moon Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Holiday Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Village of Summer Lakes Townhouse 3 Beds 2.5Bath - Property Id: 229958

Hardwood floor on the first floor
New carpet flooring upstairs
Stainless steel kitchen appliances
Ceiling fan in each bedroom
Washer and dryer hookup (washer & dryer not provided)
Attached one-car garage
Covered porch at the back
Amenities include playground, swimming pool
No lawn mowing or landscaping work
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229958
Property Id 229958

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5588686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2340 Red Moon Dr have any available units?
2340 Red Moon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2340 Red Moon Dr have?
Some of 2340 Red Moon Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2340 Red Moon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2340 Red Moon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2340 Red Moon Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2340 Red Moon Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2340 Red Moon Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2340 Red Moon Dr offers parking.
Does 2340 Red Moon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2340 Red Moon Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2340 Red Moon Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2340 Red Moon Dr has a pool.
Does 2340 Red Moon Dr have accessible units?
No, 2340 Red Moon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2340 Red Moon Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2340 Red Moon Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
