2340 Post Street

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning

Spacious Newly Renovated 2/2 with Gorgeous Wood Floors...Walk to 5 Points! - Fabulous recently renovated, second floor, duplex apartment within walking distance to all that 5 Points offers! Enjoy your weekends biking and walking to your favorite restaurants, shops and parks!



This unit has newly refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint in neutral colors, lots of natural light and a huge living area with separate dining room!



CALL OR TEXT JENNIFER FOR A SHOWING TODAY! 904-615-0834



Central heat and air, lawn maintenance included, coin-operated washer and dryer on-site!

Sorry, NO pets.



Rent $1,195

Security Deposit $1,195

Administration fee: $10.00 Monthly



Water, sewer and electric paid separately to JEA



Qualifications:

Application fee of $60 per adult. 12 month lease. Income, credit, rental history and criminal background will be verified. Gross monthly income of 3 times the rent required. First full month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.



Jennifer Lynch

904-615-0834

Licensed Sales Agent



Centerbeam Real Estate

577 College Street

Jacksonville, FL 32204

Office: (904) 701-3276



(RLNE2067293)