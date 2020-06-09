All apartments in Jacksonville
2340 Post Street

2340 Post Street · No Longer Available
Location

2340 Post Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious Newly Renovated 2/2 with Gorgeous Wood Floors...Walk to 5 Points! - Fabulous recently renovated, second floor, duplex apartment within walking distance to all that 5 Points offers! Enjoy your weekends biking and walking to your favorite restaurants, shops and parks!

This unit has newly refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint in neutral colors, lots of natural light and a huge living area with separate dining room!

CALL OR TEXT JENNIFER FOR A SHOWING TODAY! 904-615-0834

Central heat and air, lawn maintenance included, coin-operated washer and dryer on-site!
Sorry, NO pets.

Rent $1,195
Security Deposit $1,195
Administration fee: $10.00 Monthly

Water, sewer and electric paid separately to JEA

CALL OR TEXT JENNIFER FOR A SHOWING TODAY! 904-615-0834

Qualifications:
Application fee of $60 per adult. 12 month lease. Income, credit, rental history and criminal background will be verified. Gross monthly income of 3 times the rent required. First full month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.

Jennifer Lynch
904-615-0834
Licensed Sales Agent

Centerbeam Real Estate
577 College Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Office: (904) 701-3276

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2067293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2340 Post Street have any available units?
2340 Post Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2340 Post Street have?
Some of 2340 Post Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2340 Post Street currently offering any rent specials?
2340 Post Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2340 Post Street pet-friendly?
No, 2340 Post Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2340 Post Street offer parking?
No, 2340 Post Street does not offer parking.
Does 2340 Post Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2340 Post Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2340 Post Street have a pool?
No, 2340 Post Street does not have a pool.
Does 2340 Post Street have accessible units?
No, 2340 Post Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2340 Post Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2340 Post Street does not have units with dishwashers.
