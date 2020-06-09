2340 Post Street

Amenities
Spacious Newly Renovated 2/2 with Gorgeous Wood Floors...Walk to 5 Points! - Fabulous recently renovated, second floor, duplex apartment within walking distance to all that 5 Points offers! Enjoy your weekends biking and walking to your favorite restaurants, shops and parks!
This unit has newly refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint in neutral colors, lots of natural light and a huge living area with separate dining room!
CALL OR TEXT JENNIFER FOR A SHOWING TODAY! 904-615-0834
Central heat and air, lawn maintenance included, coin-operated washer and dryer on-site!
Sorry, NO pets.
Rent $1,195
Security Deposit $1,195
Administration fee: $10.00 Monthly
Water, sewer and electric paid separately to JEA
Qualifications:
Application fee of $60 per adult. 12 month lease. Income, credit, rental history and criminal background will be verified. Gross monthly income of 3 times the rent required. First full month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.
Jennifer Lynch
904-615-0834
Licensed Sales Agent
Centerbeam Real Estate
577 College Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Office: (904) 701-3276
