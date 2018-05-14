All apartments in Jacksonville
2330 HERSCHEL ST
2330 HERSCHEL ST

2330 Herschel Street · No Longer Available
Location

2330 Herschel Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5 POINTS UPSTAIRS APARTMENT FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Park St west, left on Osceola, right on Herschel to sign on left.- BIG PRICE REDUCTION...Only 3 blocks to 5 Points and Publix, 2 large bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, updated eat-in kitchen w/ gas range (R/R/DW), large sunroom, CHA, approx. 1500 sf, W/D, hardwood floors, off street parking, $1,300 sec dep, 1 year lease, may consider small pet w/NRPF, non-smoking. Additional storage space in garage & backyard for entertaining. shops, restaurants, groceries and parks just blocks away! [OV dsw] available now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2330 HERSCHEL ST have any available units?
2330 HERSCHEL ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2330 HERSCHEL ST have?
Some of 2330 HERSCHEL ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2330 HERSCHEL ST currently offering any rent specials?
2330 HERSCHEL ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2330 HERSCHEL ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2330 HERSCHEL ST is pet friendly.
Does 2330 HERSCHEL ST offer parking?
Yes, 2330 HERSCHEL ST offers parking.
Does 2330 HERSCHEL ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2330 HERSCHEL ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2330 HERSCHEL ST have a pool?
No, 2330 HERSCHEL ST does not have a pool.
Does 2330 HERSCHEL ST have accessible units?
No, 2330 HERSCHEL ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2330 HERSCHEL ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2330 HERSCHEL ST has units with dishwashers.

