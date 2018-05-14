2330 HERSCHEL ST

Amenities
5 POINTS UPSTAIRS APARTMENT FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Park St west, left on Osceola, right on Herschel to sign on left.- BIG PRICE REDUCTION...Only 3 blocks to 5 Points and Publix, 2 large bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, updated eat-in kitchen w/ gas range (R/R/DW), large sunroom, CHA, approx. 1500 sf, W/D, hardwood floors, off street parking, $1,300 sec dep, 1 year lease, may consider small pet w/NRPF, non-smoking. Additional storage space in garage & backyard for entertaining. shops, restaurants, groceries and parks just blocks away! [OV dsw] available now