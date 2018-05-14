2330 HERSCHEL ST

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

5 POINTS UPSTAIRS APARTMENT FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Park St west, left on Osceola, right on Herschel to sign on left.- BIG PRICE REDUCTION...Only 3 blocks to 5 Points and Publix, 2 large bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, updated eat-in kitchen w/ gas range (R/R/DW), large sunroom, CHA, approx. 1500 sf, W/D, hardwood floors, off street parking, $1,300 sec dep, 1 year lease, may consider small pet w/NRPF, non-smoking. Additional storage space in garage & backyard for entertaining. shops, restaurants, groceries and parks just blocks away! [OV dsw] available now