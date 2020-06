Amenities

RIVERSIDE 5 POINTS 2ND FLOOR DUPLEX FOR RENT. Park Street west to right on Osceola to left on Forbes to sign on right. 2BR 1BA, living room with fireplace, dining room with built-in hutch, sun room, kitchen (R/R/DW2 sunny large bedrooms, private laundry facilities (W/D) in rear yard, hardwood floors, tile in kitchen and bath. Walk to 5 Points shops, parks and restaurants! Pets considered w/nrpf, sec. dep. $1275.[AV nslb sc]. Available now.