2304 MYRA ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

RIVERSIDE HOUSE FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Park St. west, right on Osceola, left on Myra. House on corner. 3 BR,, 2 BA, living/dining combo, breakfast area, kitchen (R/R/DW/MW), CHA, gas stove and dryer, inside laundry washer/dryer, fenced back yard w/parking inside, covered deck. Totally updated, home, wood floors, carpet in bedroom, lawn care included, park on street or in fenced back, approx 1900 sf, may consider pet w/NRPF, no smoking, $1,975 sec dep, 1 yr lease, [AVLB pm tp) negotiable date of availability