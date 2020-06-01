All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:43 AM

2302 W 10th St

2302 West 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2302 West 10th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Grand Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 1 Bath - Property Id: 108762

2 Bedrooms / 1 Bathroom /Large Living Room
$900 Rent/Month + $900 Security Deposit
Beautiful Home with Lake View And Fountain* Excellent Condition * Nice Large Yard
Newly Painted * New Flooring * New Stove
Dishwasher * Central Air/Heat * Washer/Dryer Hookups
Offering Home Privacy in a Quiet Neighborhood
Maximum Occupancy: 6
Great School District
Pets allowed, 1 max., under 35 lbs., ($250 nonrefundable pet fee required)
Tenant is responsible for electricity,water and all other utility
application fee $29 Nonrefundable
Please email to request an application.
After a completed application is received,
an appointment for showing may be scheduled.
*Proof of income required.
Total household monthly gross income must meet 3x monthly rent.

Thank you!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108762
Property Id 108762

(RLNE4790608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2302 W 10th St have any available units?
2302 W 10th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2302 W 10th St have?
Some of 2302 W 10th St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2302 W 10th St currently offering any rent specials?
2302 W 10th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2302 W 10th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2302 W 10th St is pet friendly.
Does 2302 W 10th St offer parking?
No, 2302 W 10th St does not offer parking.
Does 2302 W 10th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2302 W 10th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2302 W 10th St have a pool?
No, 2302 W 10th St does not have a pool.
Does 2302 W 10th St have accessible units?
No, 2302 W 10th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2302 W 10th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2302 W 10th St has units with dishwashers.
