2302 W 10th St

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom 1 Bath - Property Id: 108762



2 Bedrooms / 1 Bathroom /Large Living Room

$900 Rent/Month + $900 Security Deposit

Beautiful Home with Lake View And Fountain* Excellent Condition * Nice Large Yard

Newly Painted * New Flooring * New Stove

Dishwasher * Central Air/Heat * Washer/Dryer Hookups

Offering Home Privacy in a Quiet Neighborhood

Maximum Occupancy: 6

Great School District

Pets allowed, 1 max., under 35 lbs., ($250 nonrefundable pet fee required)

Tenant is responsible for electricity,water and all other utility

application fee $29 Nonrefundable

Please email to request an application.

After a completed application is received,

an appointment for showing may be scheduled.

*Proof of income required.

Total household monthly gross income must meet 3x monthly rent.



Thank you!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108762

Property Id 108762



(RLNE4790608)