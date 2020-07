Amenities

garage pool playground

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

3/2 Single Family home for rent $1250 - Don't let this three bedroom two bath single family home pass you by! Freshly painted with modern open floor plan and attached two car garage. Nestled in desirable Pritchard Point you can enjoy access to the Neighborhood pool and playground while being close to 295, Airport and Downtown.



Give us a call to schedule a viewing 904-743-1500 ext 2



(RLNE5169920)