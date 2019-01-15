All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2229 ERNEST ST
Last updated March 23 2019 at 5:23 PM

2229 ERNEST ST

2229 Ernest Street · No Longer Available
Location

2229 Ernest Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful new refinished wood floors! Recently painted. Nice sized 2 BR/2 Bath in the Historic District. Kitchen with range and refrigerator. CH&A. Gas water heater. Driveway! Laundry on site with coin-op washing machine and free drying. Decorative Fireplace and mantle with sconce lighting. Very close to King Street and Brewery District, 5 Points, downtown, Avondale shopping and more. Mini blinds throughout. Carpet in bedrooms, vinyl in kitchen, caremic tile in hall bath and vinyl in master bath (with stand up shower).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2229 ERNEST ST have any available units?
2229 ERNEST ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2229 ERNEST ST have?
Some of 2229 ERNEST ST's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2229 ERNEST ST currently offering any rent specials?
2229 ERNEST ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2229 ERNEST ST pet-friendly?
No, 2229 ERNEST ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2229 ERNEST ST offer parking?
Yes, 2229 ERNEST ST offers parking.
Does 2229 ERNEST ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2229 ERNEST ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2229 ERNEST ST have a pool?
No, 2229 ERNEST ST does not have a pool.
Does 2229 ERNEST ST have accessible units?
No, 2229 ERNEST ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2229 ERNEST ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2229 ERNEST ST does not have units with dishwashers.
