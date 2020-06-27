All apartments in Jacksonville
2226 Rogero Rd
Last updated September 9 2019 at 1:54 PM

2226 Rogero Rd

2226 Rogero Road · No Longer Available
Location

2226 Rogero Road, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Lake Lucina

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
3/1.5 in Arlington - 3/1.5 block home featuring hardwood floors and tile throughout. Separate dining room. Kitchen includes all appliances with updated cabinets. The home also includes ceiling fans, central HVAC, W/D connections, double patios, storage shed, workshop and large backyard.

Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $40 is required along with the Reservation Fee.

This home will be vacant 7/31/19.

(RLNE5031174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2226 Rogero Rd have any available units?
2226 Rogero Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2226 Rogero Rd have?
Some of 2226 Rogero Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2226 Rogero Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2226 Rogero Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2226 Rogero Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2226 Rogero Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2226 Rogero Rd offer parking?
No, 2226 Rogero Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2226 Rogero Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2226 Rogero Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2226 Rogero Rd have a pool?
No, 2226 Rogero Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2226 Rogero Rd have accessible units?
No, 2226 Rogero Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2226 Rogero Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2226 Rogero Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
