2226 Rogero Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

3/1.5 in Arlington - 3/1.5 block home featuring hardwood floors and tile throughout. Separate dining room. Kitchen includes all appliances with updated cabinets. The home also includes ceiling fans, central HVAC, W/D connections, double patios, storage shed, workshop and large backyard.



Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $40 is required along with the Reservation Fee.



This home will be vacant 7/31/19.



(RLNE5031174)