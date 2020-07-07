2218 Herschel Street Unit: 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed key fob access pet friendly

Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse in Jacksonville is ready to welcome you home! Free Application! Enjoy living in a quiet neighborhood convenient to shopping, restaurants, beaches, and major highways! FREE MONTH of rent available when signing a long-term lease (inquire for details)! Features include: Smart Home App to control Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, Hardwood Floors, Quartz Countertops, In-Building Laundry, and Driveway Parking. Energy Efficient features can save you more than $500 a year! Amenity Fees May Apply. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months. Leases up to 10 years available. You may apply or set up a self-showing on our website! https://property.nationalhomerentals.com/properties/653845 Find out why you should rent from us! www.nhr.us

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.