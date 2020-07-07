All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2218 Herschel Street Unit: 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2218 Herschel Street Unit: 1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2218 Herschel Street Unit: 1

2218 Herschel Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2218 Herschel Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
pet friendly
Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse in Jacksonville is ready to welcome you home! Free Application! Enjoy living in a quiet neighborhood convenient to shopping, restaurants, beaches, and major highways! FREE MONTH of rent available when signing a long-term lease (inquire for details)! Features include: Smart Home App to control Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, Hardwood Floors, Quartz Countertops, In-Building Laundry, and Driveway Parking. Energy Efficient features can save you more than $500 a year! Amenity Fees May Apply. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months. Leases up to 10 years available. You may apply or set up a self-showing on our website! https://property.nationalhomerentals.com/properties/653845 Find out why you should rent from us! www.nhr.us
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2218 Herschel Street Unit: 1 have any available units?
2218 Herschel Street Unit: 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2218 Herschel Street Unit: 1 have?
Some of 2218 Herschel Street Unit: 1's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2218 Herschel Street Unit: 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2218 Herschel Street Unit: 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2218 Herschel Street Unit: 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2218 Herschel Street Unit: 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2218 Herschel Street Unit: 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2218 Herschel Street Unit: 1 offers parking.
Does 2218 Herschel Street Unit: 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2218 Herschel Street Unit: 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2218 Herschel Street Unit: 1 have a pool?
No, 2218 Herschel Street Unit: 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2218 Herschel Street Unit: 1 have accessible units?
No, 2218 Herschel Street Unit: 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2218 Herschel Street Unit: 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2218 Herschel Street Unit: 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Palms at Ortega
4800 Ortega Farms Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia