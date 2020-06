Amenities

Nice two bedroom 2nd floor condo close to the St Johns River. Hardwood floors throughout. Living and dining room that opens up to the kitchen. Washer and dryer inside the unit. Back entrance has access to covered parking in the back of the building. Condo located within walking distance to grocery stores, restaurants, hospital, shopping and recreation.