2145 POST ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities bike storage internet access

RIVERSIDE 2ND FLOOR APT FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Park St west, right on Copeland, right on Post to 2145 on left. 2 BR, 2BA, living room, kitchen (R/R/MW/DW/GD), hardwood floors, CHA, off street pkg for 1 car, private entry, approx 1100 sf, indoor laundry w/W/D, insulated windows, security system with cameras and pest control as well as basic cable & internet included, separate bike storage. All new stainless steel appliances. $1495 security deposit. Less than 5 minute walk to 5 Points, no pets, no smoking [OV df/lh]