Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:54 PM

2145 POST ST

2145 Post Street · No Longer Available
Location

2145 Post Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
bike storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bike storage
internet access
RIVERSIDE 2ND FLOOR APT FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Park St west, right on Copeland, right on Post to 2145 on left. 2 BR, 2BA, living room, kitchen (R/R/MW/DW/GD), hardwood floors, CHA, off street pkg for 1 car, private entry, approx 1100 sf, indoor laundry w/W/D, insulated windows, security system with cameras and pest control as well as basic cable & internet included, separate bike storage. All new stainless steel appliances. $1495 security deposit. Less than 5 minute walk to 5 Points, no pets, no smoking [OV df/lh]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2145 POST ST have any available units?
2145 POST ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2145 POST ST have?
Some of 2145 POST ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2145 POST ST currently offering any rent specials?
2145 POST ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2145 POST ST pet-friendly?
No, 2145 POST ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2145 POST ST offer parking?
No, 2145 POST ST does not offer parking.
Does 2145 POST ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2145 POST ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2145 POST ST have a pool?
No, 2145 POST ST does not have a pool.
Does 2145 POST ST have accessible units?
No, 2145 POST ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2145 POST ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2145 POST ST has units with dishwashers.

