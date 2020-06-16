Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2145 DELLWOOD AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2145 DELLWOOD AVE
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:58 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2145 DELLWOOD AVE
2145 Dellwood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2145 Dellwood Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3/1 Single family home in historic district of riverside with hardwood floors, separate dining room and eat-in nook in kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2145 DELLWOOD AVE have any available units?
2145 DELLWOOD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2145 DELLWOOD AVE have?
Some of 2145 DELLWOOD AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2145 DELLWOOD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2145 DELLWOOD AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2145 DELLWOOD AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2145 DELLWOOD AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2145 DELLWOOD AVE offer parking?
No, 2145 DELLWOOD AVE does not offer parking.
Does 2145 DELLWOOD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2145 DELLWOOD AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2145 DELLWOOD AVE have a pool?
No, 2145 DELLWOOD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2145 DELLWOOD AVE have accessible units?
No, 2145 DELLWOOD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2145 DELLWOOD AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2145 DELLWOOD AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia