2142 Alfa Romeo Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Beautiful 4 Bed/ 2 Bath Home for Rent in Sutton Lakes...available NOW! - Beautiful 4 Bed/ 2 Bath Home for Rent in Sutton Lakes...available for immediate move in!

Perfectly maintained, great neighborhood, with amenity center access and lawn care INCLUDED!

Bamboo hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, eat in area AND Breakfast Bar. Fireplace with mantle, high ceilings, fenced in backyard overlooking pond. Call or Text Jennifer today to schedule your showing! 904-615-0834



Jennifer Lynch, Realtor

(904)615-0834

CenterBeam Real Estate

577 College St.

Jacksonville, FL 32204

904-701-3276

www.centerbeamrealestate.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5080735)