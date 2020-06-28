2142 Alfa Romeo Drive

Amenities
Beautiful 4 Bed/ 2 Bath Home for Rent in Sutton Lakes...available NOW! - Beautiful 4 Bed/ 2 Bath Home for Rent in Sutton Lakes...available for immediate move in!
Perfectly maintained, great neighborhood, with amenity center access and lawn care INCLUDED!
Bamboo hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, eat in area AND Breakfast Bar. Fireplace with mantle, high ceilings, fenced in backyard overlooking pond. Call or Text Jennifer today to schedule your showing! 904-615-0834
Jennifer Lynch, Realtor
(904)615-0834
CenterBeam Real Estate
577 College St.
Jacksonville, FL 32204
904-701-3276
www.centerbeamrealestate.com
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5080735)