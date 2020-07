Amenities

ST NICHOLAS AREA 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE UNIT 4 IN 4 PLEX FOR RENT. From Downtown take I-95 South, to Beach Blvd, to right on Schumacher Ave, to property on right- 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen,(R/R/DW,CHA,Washer/Dryer Hkup, Wood and Carpet Flooring, Patio, Off Street Parking, Approx 1200 SF, $900 Security Deposit, No Pets, No Smoking, (AVNONSTDLBX ) ( FM / SH--pm )Available Now