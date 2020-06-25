All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
213 WINGSTONE DR
Last updated August 13 2019 at 3:25 PM

213 WINGSTONE DR

213 Wingstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

213 Wingstone Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32256

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Wonderful Villa home located in quiet, mature community! Maintenance free, all exterior maintenance covered in HOA fees. Exterior rear paver patio, side screened porch, with wood tongue and groove ceiling, fireplace, mantle & travertine tile floor. Built in china cabinet, built in entertainment cabinet, pantry lazy Susan, wood wrapped kitchen island and upgraded lighting throughout. Kitchen features granite island, over sized gas range, double oven, microwave and upgraded cabinets with glazed trim. Spacious master suite with huge walk in closet. Owner is a licensed Florida Real Estate agent. NO SMOKING! 12 month rental term, shorter term may be accepted upon request. 1st ($2,595) & last months rent ($2,595) plus security deposit ($2,595) required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 WINGSTONE DR have any available units?
213 WINGSTONE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 213 WINGSTONE DR have?
Some of 213 WINGSTONE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 WINGSTONE DR currently offering any rent specials?
213 WINGSTONE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 WINGSTONE DR pet-friendly?
No, 213 WINGSTONE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 213 WINGSTONE DR offer parking?
Yes, 213 WINGSTONE DR offers parking.
Does 213 WINGSTONE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 WINGSTONE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 WINGSTONE DR have a pool?
Yes, 213 WINGSTONE DR has a pool.
Does 213 WINGSTONE DR have accessible units?
No, 213 WINGSTONE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 213 WINGSTONE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 WINGSTONE DR has units with dishwashers.
