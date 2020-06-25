213 WINGSTONE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Wonderful Villa home located in quiet, mature community! Maintenance free, all exterior maintenance covered in HOA fees. Exterior rear paver patio, side screened porch, with wood tongue and groove ceiling, fireplace, mantle & travertine tile floor. Built in china cabinet, built in entertainment cabinet, pantry lazy Susan, wood wrapped kitchen island and upgraded lighting throughout. Kitchen features granite island, over sized gas range, double oven, microwave and upgraded cabinets with glazed trim. Spacious master suite with huge walk in closet. Owner is a licensed Florida Real Estate agent. NO SMOKING! 12 month rental term, shorter term may be accepted upon request. 1st ($2,595) & last months rent ($2,595) plus security deposit ($2,595) required.