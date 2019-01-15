2116 Bourget Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE IN SPECIAL for this 4/2 on the WESTSIDE - This 4/2 home features a central a/c, w/d conn and ceiling fans in all rooms. There is a fenced back yard, an eat in kitchen equipped with appliances, granite counter tops and backsplash. There is luxury vinyl tile in the bedrooms and living rom.



Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $75 is required along with the Reservation Fee.



DIRECTIONS: W on Herlong, L on Fouraker, R on Joffre, L on Bourget



MOVE IN SPECIAL: IF qualified break up the security deposit. 1/2 the deposit before move in and the balance over the first two months.



