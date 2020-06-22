2105 Dunes Way Drive West

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace carpet

•2 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms all on one floor

•Living / Dining combo with wood burning fireplace

•New luxury wood vinyl plank flooring through out main living area

•Kitchen features black appliances and breakfast bar open to mail living

•New carpet in bedrooms

•Ceiling fans throughout

•One bathroom with walking shower

•Second bathroom with tub/shower

•Fenced backyard

•Screened patio with storage room

•End unit



•Security deposit may vary

••Pets allowed with owners approval, pet insurance pollicy and payment of refundable pet deposit



Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.