Jacksonville, FL
2105 Dunes Way Drive West
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2105 Dunes Way Drive West

2105 Dunes Way Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

2105 Dunes Way Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Hidden Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
•2 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms all on one floor
•Living / Dining combo with wood burning fireplace
•New luxury wood vinyl plank flooring through out main living area
•Kitchen features black appliances and breakfast bar open to mail living
•New carpet in bedrooms
•Ceiling fans throughout
•One bathroom with walking shower
•Second bathroom with tub/shower
•Fenced backyard
•Screened patio with storage room
•End unit

•Security deposit may vary
••Pets allowed with owners approval, pet insurance pollicy and payment of refundable pet deposit

Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 Dunes Way Drive West have any available units?
2105 Dunes Way Drive West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2105 Dunes Way Drive West have?
Some of 2105 Dunes Way Drive West's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 Dunes Way Drive West currently offering any rent specials?
2105 Dunes Way Drive West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 Dunes Way Drive West pet-friendly?
Yes, 2105 Dunes Way Drive West is pet friendly.
Does 2105 Dunes Way Drive West offer parking?
No, 2105 Dunes Way Drive West does not offer parking.
Does 2105 Dunes Way Drive West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2105 Dunes Way Drive West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 Dunes Way Drive West have a pool?
No, 2105 Dunes Way Drive West does not have a pool.
Does 2105 Dunes Way Drive West have accessible units?
No, 2105 Dunes Way Drive West does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 Dunes Way Drive West have units with dishwashers?
No, 2105 Dunes Way Drive West does not have units with dishwashers.
