**AVAILABLE NOW**Nice home in the heart of the Intracoastal area! This 3 bedroom home has almost 2,000 sq. ft. of living space for you to stretch out in! Upon entering the home you have a separate formal dining and a separate family room or den space! The kitchen and bathrooms have recently been remodeled. The kitchen now features beautiful granite countertops! The master bedroom has dual sinks, a large garden tub and a walk-in shower! This home has a large backyard that is partially fenced. The lawncare is the tenant's responsibility! W/D Connections only.No roommates or college students please!Pets are welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee.