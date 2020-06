Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking garage pet friendly

3/2 on Ponce Blvd - This amazingly energy efficient bungalow features decorative brick front and well insulated concrete block. Some of the NEW features include windows, porches, electrical, plumbing, water heater, fans, doors, fixtures, bathrooms, kitchen, architectural shingle roof, blinds, storage sheds wired, garage/carport, and more! Gleaming natural wood floors throughout; tile in the wet areas. Dogs may be allowed with specific approval. No cats.



