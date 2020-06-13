All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 27 2019 at 2:17 AM

2050 MIDNIGHT MOON TRL

2050 Midnight Moon Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2050 Midnight Moon Trail, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Golden Glades-The Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Formal Living Room and Dining Room, fireplace (decorative use only) eat-in space kitchen, inside utility room, wood floors, large back yard, separate meter for irrigation, split bedroom plan, master with garden tub.*Bonus Amenity Included* - The Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program is included in the monthly rent. HVAC filters will be regularly delivered to your doorstep under this program. This saves on average 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

