2044 RAHANSON DR
Last updated July 30 2019 at 11:10 PM

2044 RAHANSON DR

2044 Rahanson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2044 Rahanson Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Southide Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This newly remolded home is perfect for someone who is currently building or just in need of a short term rental. Looking for the lease to expire at the end of December at the lastest, possibly January. This 3/2 has an open family room with a large fireplace along with a living room. The kitchen is open to the family room and right off the dining room. You have beautiful french doors going into the spacious backyard. The master bedroom is separate from the other bedrooms giving you privacy! New carpets and new vinyl flooring throughout! The laundry room is located inside!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2044 RAHANSON DR have any available units?
2044 RAHANSON DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2044 RAHANSON DR have?
Some of 2044 RAHANSON DR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2044 RAHANSON DR currently offering any rent specials?
2044 RAHANSON DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2044 RAHANSON DR pet-friendly?
No, 2044 RAHANSON DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2044 RAHANSON DR offer parking?
Yes, 2044 RAHANSON DR offers parking.
Does 2044 RAHANSON DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2044 RAHANSON DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2044 RAHANSON DR have a pool?
No, 2044 RAHANSON DR does not have a pool.
Does 2044 RAHANSON DR have accessible units?
No, 2044 RAHANSON DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2044 RAHANSON DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2044 RAHANSON DR has units with dishwashers.
