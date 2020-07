Amenities

2 BR/2 bath house. Available November 1. Fabulous location in a great neighborhood (Lakeside). Very clean with new carpet, fresh paint. Three blocks to the Stinson Park on the Ortega River! Near NAS. One block to Publix, Panera Bread and more! Washer/dryer. Plenty of off street parking. Pets okay with additional fee. $950 rent. $950 deposit.