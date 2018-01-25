2010 Ernest St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Riverside Renovated Studio - A beautifully renovated studio in the heart of Riverside! This home is steps from the Cummer Museum, Kanine Social, and Riverside Park. Laminate wood floors throughout with a decorative tiled kitchen. The bathroom includes a tub shower combo and decorative tile. The galley kitchen has clean, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and subway tile back splash. A stacked washer and dryer, and Murphy bed is included in the unit. Water is included.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5793723)