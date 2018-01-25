All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

2010 Ernest St

2010 Ernest Street · (904) 414-2900
Location

2010 Ernest Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 2010 Ernest St · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 486 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Riverside Renovated Studio - A beautifully renovated studio in the heart of Riverside! This home is steps from the Cummer Museum, Kanine Social, and Riverside Park. Laminate wood floors throughout with a decorative tiled kitchen. The bathroom includes a tub shower combo and decorative tile. The galley kitchen has clean, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and subway tile back splash. A stacked washer and dryer, and Murphy bed is included in the unit. Water is included.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5793723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2010 Ernest St have any available units?
2010 Ernest St has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2010 Ernest St have?
Some of 2010 Ernest St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2010 Ernest St currently offering any rent specials?
2010 Ernest St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2010 Ernest St pet-friendly?
No, 2010 Ernest St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2010 Ernest St offer parking?
No, 2010 Ernest St does not offer parking.
Does 2010 Ernest St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2010 Ernest St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2010 Ernest St have a pool?
No, 2010 Ernest St does not have a pool.
Does 2010 Ernest St have accessible units?
No, 2010 Ernest St does not have accessible units.
Does 2010 Ernest St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2010 Ernest St does not have units with dishwashers.
